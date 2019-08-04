Angels look to end 3-game losing streak against Indians

Los Angeles Angels (56-56, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (65-45, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (4-4, 6.28 ERA) Indians: Shane Bieber (10-4, 3.40 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Indians are 35-23 in home games. The Cleveland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.80, Shane Bieber leads the staff with a mark of 3.40.

The Angels have gone 27-28 away from home. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .329 this season, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .427. The Indians won the last meeting 7-2. Adam Plutko earned his fourth victory and Francisco Lindor went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Trevor Cahill registered his seventh loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 46 extra base hits and is batting .279. Jose Ramirez is 13-for-41 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Trout leads the Angels with 62 extra base hits and is batting .299. Matt Thaiss is 9-for-25 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Angels: 3-7, .217 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 10-day IL (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 60-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Olson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 60-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: 10-day IL (infection), Felix Pena: day-to-day (knee), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Andrelton Simmons: day-to-day (foot), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder).