Neuse, Campbell lift Las Vegas over Okla. City 10-5

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Sheldon Neuse homered and singled, scoring two runs as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-5 on Saturday.

Eric Campbell homered and singled twice with four RBIs and a couple of runs for Las Vegas.

Okla. City cut the deficit to 4-3 in the third after Austin Barnes hit a two-run home run.

The Aviators added to their lead in the fifth inning when Seth Brown hit a two-run home run and Campbell hit a two-run single.

Las Vegas right-hander Paul Blackburn (9-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Rob Zastryzny (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.