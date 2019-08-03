Ynfante, Donovan lead the way for Peoria

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Wadye Ynfante homered and singled, driving home two runs as the Peoria Chiefs topped the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 6-2 on Saturday.

Brendan Donovan doubled and singled with an RBI and a run for Peoria.

Peoria started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a double, Edwin Figuera advanced to third on a double by Donovan and then scored on a double by Donovan.

After Peoria added two runs in the third, the Timber Rattlers cut into the deficit in the third inning when Thomas Dillard hit an RBI single, scoring Antonio Pinero.

The Chiefs later tacked on three runs in the fourth, including a solo home run by Alexis Wilson.

Peoria left-hander Colin Schmid (5-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Logan Gillaspie (3-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Brent Diaz tripled and singled, also stealing a base for the Timber Rattlers. Kekai Rios doubled and singled.