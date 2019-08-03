Acosta, Barley lead the way for Tri-City

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Matthew Acosta doubled and singled as the Tri-City Dust Devils topped the Vancouver Canadians 4-1 on Friday.

Jordy Barley homered and singled with two RBIs for Tri-City.

Vancouver tied the game 1-1 in the fifth after Will Robertson hit an RBI double, bringing home Tanner Morris.

The Dust Devils grabbed the lead with three runs in the sixth inning, including RBI singles by Kelvin Alarcon and Barley.

Ramon Perez (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while William Gaston (1-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Despite the loss, Vancouver is 6-1 against Tri-City this season.