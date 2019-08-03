Fabela’s double leads Mexico to 7-6 win over Campeche

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Jesus Fabela hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 7-6 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Friday.

The double by Fabela gave the Diablos Rojos a 7-4 lead and capped a five-run inning for Mexico. Earlier in the inning, Mexico tied the game when Oziel Flores scored on an error.

In the top of the ninth, Campeche scored on a single by Fernando Perez that brought home Jasson Atondo. In the following at-bat, Asael Sanchez hit an RBI single, bringing home Olmo Rosario to cut the Mexico lead to 7-6.

Ulises Lopez (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Irving Machuca (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Atondo singled four times, scoring three runs for the Piratas. Jay Austin singled three times.