Campana leads Lowell over State College 11-2

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Marino Campana had two hits and two RBI as the Lowell Spinners topped the State College Spikes 11-2 on Friday.

Lowell took the lead in the first when Stephen Scott hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Campana.

Lowell later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run second, when Joe Davis hit a two-run double to help put the game out of reach.

Yasel Santana (1-1) got the win in relief while State College starter Scott Politz (2-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.