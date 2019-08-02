Fennell’s homer leads Myrtle Beach to 10-3 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Grant Fennell hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 10-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Friday.

The home run by Fennell came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Pelicans a 4-0 lead. Later in the inning, Luke Reynolds hit an RBI double, driving in Aramis Ademan.

The Pelicans later added two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

Myrtle Beach right-hander Jeffrey Passantino (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter J.P. France (4-7) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing five runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Woodpeckers, David Hensley doubled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.

Despite the loss, Fayetteville is 11-5 against Myrtle Beach this season.