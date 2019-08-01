Lavigne’s single leads Asheville to 4-2 win over Lexington

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Grant Lavigne hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Asheville Tourists to a 4-2 win over the Lexington Legends on Thursday.

The single by Lavigne came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Tourists a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Terrin Vavra scored on a forceout and Coco Montes scored on a forceout.

In the top of the eighth, Lexington cut into the deficit on a single by Rudy Martin that scored Nick Hutchins.

Raymells Rosa (1-0) got the win in relief while Jaret Hellinger (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Asheville improved to 6-3 against Lexington this season.