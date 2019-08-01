Garcia leads Spokane to 3-1 win over Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- David Garcia singled twice as the Spokane Indians defeated the Eugene Emeralds 3-1 on Wednesday.

Trailing 2-0 in the second, Eugene cut into the lead when Alexander Guerra hit an RBI double, scoring Grayson Byrd.

The Indians added to their lead in the seventh inning when Luis Asuncion hit an RBI single, bringing home Garcia.

Leury Tejada (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Eugene starter Josh Burgmann (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.