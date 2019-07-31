Tromp’s grand slam leads Louisville over Columbus in 11 innings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Chadwick Tromp hit a grand slam in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Louisville Bats to an 11-8 win over the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Tromp scored Rob Refsnyder, Nick Longhi and Mitch Nay.

In the bottom of the inning, Columbus scored on a sacrifice fly by Mark Mathias that brought home Brandon Barnes. However, the rally ended when Matt Bowman got Max Moroff to hit into a double play to end the game.

The Bats scored one run in the 10th before Columbus answered in the bottom of the inning when Ka'ai Tom drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Yu Chang to tie the game 7-7.

Reliever Bowman (1-1) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one run and one hit over 1 2/3 innings. James Karinchak (0-1) retired one batter by strikeout in the International League game.

Refsnyder was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs in the win. Narciso Crook tripled, doubled and singled, scoring two runs.

The Clippers squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. For the Clippers, Daniel Johnson homered and doubled twice.