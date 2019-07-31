Willems’ single leads Billings to 3-1 win over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Jonathan Willems hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Billings Mustangs to a 3-1 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Wednesday.

The single by Willems scored Eric Yang and James Free to give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead.

The Mustangs tacked on another run in the eighth when Willems hit an RBI single, bringing home Yang.

Starter Justin McGregor (2-4) got the win while Ramon Pineda (2-1) took the loss in relief in the Pioneer League game.