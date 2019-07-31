Conroy helps to shut out Mahoning Valley, Aberdeen wins 2-0

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Ryan Conroy and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Aberdeen IronBirds defeated the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2-0 on Wednesday.

Conroy (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked three while allowing two hits over five scoreless innings. Liam Jenkins (0-4) went four innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Aberdeen scored its runs when Jean Carmona hit an RBI single in the second inning and Dalton Hoiles scored on a groundout in the third.

The Scrappers were blanked for the third time this season, while the IronBirds' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.