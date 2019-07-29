Lukes’ triple leads Durham to 6-1 win over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Nathan Lukes hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 6-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Monday.

The triple by Lukes scored Kevin Padlo, Brendan McKay, and Jesus Sanchez to give the Bulls a 3-1 lead.

The Bulls later added two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. In the eighth, Padlo hit an RBI double, while Daniel Robertson hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Ryan Merritt (4-4) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Gwinnett starter Huascar Ynoa (2-3) took the loss in the International League game.