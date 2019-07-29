Rodriguez, Martinez lead the way for Dos Laredos

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Arturo Rodriguez homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos topped the Toros de Tijuana 9-5 on Sunday.

Juan Martinez doubled and singled for Dos Laredos.

Up 2-0 in the third, Tijuana added to its lead when Leandro Castro and Jesus Valdez hit back-to-back two-run and solo home runs.

Dos Laredos answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring six runs to take the lead for good. The Tecolotes sent 11 men to the plate as Rodriguez hit a two-run single en route to the one-run lead.

The Tecolotes later added two runs in the fourth and one in the eighth. In the fourth, Jose Martinez hit a two-run single, while Rodriguez hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Edwin Salas (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tijuana starter Orlando Lara (4-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Valdez homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Toros. Castro homered and singled, driving home two runs.