Marte, Hawkins spur San Jose to 8-2 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Courtney Hawkins had three hits and scored two runs, and Jose Marte hurled six scoreless innings as the San Jose Giants beat the Modesto Nuts 8-2 on Sunday. The Giants swept the three-game series with the win.

Marte (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one while allowing two hits.

San Jose started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it put up four runs, including a single by Heath Quinn that scored Hawkins.

The Giants later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth and ninth to secure the victory.

Steven Moyers (1-2) went six innings, allowing six runs and nine hits while striking out six in the California League game.

Jake Scheiner tripled and doubled, driving home two runs for the Nuts.