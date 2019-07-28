Carlson hits walk-off single, Springfield beats Corpus Christi 6-5

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Dylan Carlson hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Springfield Cardinals defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-5 on Sunday.

Rayder Ascanio scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a forceout, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a single by Carlson.

The Hooks tied the game 5-5 in the top of the eighth when Chuckie Robinson hit a two-run double.

Reliever Connor Jones (1-1) went 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out one to get the win. Willy Collado (0-2) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out three in the Texas League game.

Yariel Gonzalez homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win. Lars Nootbaar singled three times.

Colton Shaver homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Hooks.

Springfield improved to 9-4 against Corpus Christi this season.