Ferreiro’s single leads Laguna to 9-6 win over Durango

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Ferreiro hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna to a 9-6 win over the Generales de Durango in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The single by Ferreiro came in the midst of a six-run inning and tied the game 4-4. Later in the inning, Laguna took the lead when Niuman Romero hit a three-run home run.

The Algodoneros later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Missael Rivera hit a sacrifice fly and Ferreiro scored on an error to secure the victory.

Laguna starter David Kubiak (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Amilcar Gaxiola (4-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over four innings.

The Algodoneros swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 1-0 in nine innings. With the win, Laguna improved to 6-0 against Durango this season.