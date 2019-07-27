Guillorme leads Syracuse to 8-6 win over Toledo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Luis Guillorme hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to an 8-6 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday.

The double by Guillorme capped a three-run inning and gave the Mets a 3-1 lead after Arismendy Alcantara hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Mets later added three runs in the third and one in the sixth and eighth to secure the victory.

Syracuse starter Walker Lockett (2-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Edwin Jackson (1-1) took the loss in the International League game after giving up six runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Kade Scivicque homered and singled, driving in three runs for the Mud Hens.

With the win, Syracuse improved to 4-1 against Toledo this season.