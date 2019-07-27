Genord’s homer leads Brooklyn to 5-1 win over Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Joe Genord hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Brooklyn Cyclones to a 5-1 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters on Saturday.

The home run by Genord capped a four-run inning and gave the Cyclones a 4-0 lead after Jose Peroza hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Lake Monsters cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Logan Davidson hit a solo home run.

The Cyclones tacked on another run in the ninth when Antoine Duplantis hit an RBI double, scoring Raul Beracierta.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brooklyn right-hander Michel Otanez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Baum (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and six hits over three innings.

Davidson homered and singled for the Lake Monsters.