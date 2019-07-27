Dressel wins 100 fly for 5th gold at world swim meet

United States' Caeleb Dressel reacts after winning the men's 100m butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday, July 27, 2019. AP Photo

Caeleb Dressel won both the 100-meter butterfly and 50 freestyle at the world swimming championships on Saturday, giving him five gold and six medals overall.

The American could add to his haul in the final event of the night when he leads off the 4x100 free relay.

Two years ago in Budapest, Dressel equaled Michael Phelps' record of seven medals at a single worlds.

Dressel completed a 50-100 free sweep by winning the 50 in 21.04 seconds, bettering the championship record of 21.08 set by Brazil's Cesar Cielo at the 2009 worlds in Rome during the height of the rubber suit era.

Bruno Fratus of Brazil and Kristian Gkolomeev of Greece tied for silver in 21.45.

Coming back just 34 minutes later, Dressel won the 100 fly in 49.66 a night after breaking Phelps' world record in the semifinals.

On each of his trips to the podium, Dressel tied a bandanna belonging to a high school mentor who passed away onto the ribbon of his medal and stood with his right hand over his heart for the U.S. anthem.

Regan Smith, Dressel's 17-year-old teammate, won the 200 backstroke in 2:03.69, the second-fastest time in history.

She set the world record of 2:03.55 in Friday's semifinals and was on pace to lower it again before fading on the last lap. Smith still finished a whopping 2.57 seconds ahead of Kaylee McKeown of Australia.

Kylie Masse of Canada took bronze.