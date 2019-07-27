Aussie swimmer Jack tests positive for banned substance

Shayna Jack of Australia has tested positive for a banned substance, which prompted her withdrawal from the world swimming championships before the event began for what were cited as personal reasons.

Swimming Australia confirmed Saturday that Jack has been notified of the positive test following an out-of-competition drug test on June 26. She was suspended from the Australian team and sent home from its pre-worlds training camp in Japan.

The governing body had initially declined to elaborate on the reasons for Jack's withdrawal.

Swimming Australia CEO Leigh Russell says the governing body is "bitterly disappointed" about Jack's positive test while adding that the matter has yet to be determined. Russell says the group will continue to provide appropriate support for Jack.