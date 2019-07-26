Lagrange’s double leads St. Lucie to 3-2 win over Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Wagner Lagrange hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 3-2 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Friday.

Hansel Moreno scored on the play to give the Mets a 2-1 lead after he hit a single with two outs, stole second and then went to third on a double by Lagrange.

The Mets tacked on another run in the eighth when Blake Tiberi scored on a wild pitch.

Bradenton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Mason Martin hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the St. Lucie lead to 3-2.

Thomas McIlraith (3-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Samuel Reyes (1-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Despite the loss, Bradenton is 4-2 against St. Lucie this season.