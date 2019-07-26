Mendoza leads Hagerstown to 7-3 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Drew Mendoza hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 7-3 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Friday.

The home run by Mendoza scored Justin Connell to give the Suns a 3-1 lead.

The Suns later added three runs in the fourth and one in the eighth. In the fourth, Mendoza drove in two runs and Jackson Cluff drove in one, while Cole Daily hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Hagerstown starter Joan Adon (9-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Daison Acosta (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.