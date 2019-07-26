Miami in action against Arizona after Gallen’s strong outing

Arizona Diamondbacks (52-51, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (38-62, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (10-4, 2.93 ERA) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 4.25 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Zac Gallen. Gallen pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with nine strikeouts against Chicago.

The Marlins are 18-32 on their home turf. Miami's team on-base percentage of .292 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the team with an OBP of .371.

The Diamondbacks are 29-25 on the road. Arizona has slugged .448 this season. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .579 slugging percentage, including 53 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 46 RBIs and is batting .242. Starlin Castro is 10-for-40 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .579. Eduardo Escobar is 11-for-45 with three triples, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .285 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee).