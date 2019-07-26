Perez’s double leads AZL Padres 2 to 8-6 win over AZL Athletics Green

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Junior Perez hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Padres 2 to an 8-6 win over the AZL Athletics Green on Friday.

The double by Perez scored Ripken Reyes and Luis Almanzar and was the game's last scoring play.

Givaine Basilia hit an RBI single in the first inning to help give the AZL Athletics Green a 4-0 lead. The AZL Padres 2 came back to take a 5-4 lead in the fourth inning when Emmanuel Guerra scored on an error.

AZL Athletics Green tied the game 6-6 in the sixth when Brayan Buelvas hit an RBI single, driving in Matthew Koehler.

Oliber Guzman (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ismael Aquino (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the AZL Athletics Green did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. For the AZL Athletics Green, Buelvas singled twice, also stealing a base.