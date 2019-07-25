De Los Santos, Nevarez carry West Virginia to 3-2 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Dean Nevarez homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Josias De Los Santos allowed just four hits over six innings as the West Virginia Power defeated the Hickory Crawdads 3-2 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Power and a three-game winning streak for the Crawdads.

De Los Santos (2-6) allowed two runs while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

Hickory went up 2-0 in the third after Josh Jung scored on an error.

After tying the game in the fourth, the Power took the lead for good in the seventh inning when Nevarez hit a solo home run.

Sam Hellinger (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked one.