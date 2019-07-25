Davis’ homer leads Lowell to 4-3 win over Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Joe Davis hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 4-3 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Thursday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Spinners and a five-game winning streak for the IronBirds.

The home run by Davis scored Elih Marrero and Nicholas Northcut and was the game's last scoring play.

The IronBirds took a 3-1 lead when Kyle Stowers hit an RBI single, driving in Shayne Fontana in the fifth.

Bryan Lucas (4-2) got the win in relief while Shelton Perkins (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Despite the loss, Aberdeen is 4-2 against Lowell this season.