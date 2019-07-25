O’Hoppe, Stott lift Williamsport over Auburn 6-2

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Logan O'Hoppe homered and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Williamsport Crosscutters defeated the Auburn Doubledays 6-2 on Thursday.

Bryson Stott doubled and singled with two runs for Williamsport.

Williamsport started the scoring in the second inning when O'Hoppe hit a solo home run.

After Williamsport added two runs in the third, the Doubledays cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jake Randa hit an RBI double and Wilmer Perez scored on a groundout.

The Crosscutters later tacked on three runs in the eighth, including an RBI single by O'Hoppe and an RBI double by Hunter Hearn.

Tyler Burch (2-1) got the win in relief while Auburn starter Carlos Romero (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Despite the loss, Auburn is 4-2 against Williamsport this season.