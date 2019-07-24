Celestino’s single leads Cedar Rapids to 4-3 win over Wisconsin

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Gilberto Celestino hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Cedar Rapids Kernels a 4-3 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Wednesday.

Ricky De La Torre scored on the play after he reached on an error to score a run, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a single by Celestino.

The error by De La Torre scored Trevor Casanova to tie the game 3-3.

In the bottom of the second, Cedar Rapids took the lead on a double by Alex Isola that scored Casanova and Tyler Webb. Wisconsin answered in the sixth inning when David Fry and Thomas Dillard scored on a single, and Jesus Lujano scored on a wild pitch.

Jose Martinez (6-3) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Chad Whitmer (6-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.