Munoz leads Pulaski to 4-2 win over Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Jhonatan Munoz allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Pulaski Yankees over the Bluefield Blue Jays in a 4-2 win on Wednesday.

Munoz (3-1) allowed two runs while striking out four and walking one to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, Pulaski extended its lead when Saul Torres hit a solo home run.

After Pulaski added a run in the fifth when Anthony Volpe scored on an error, the Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Spencer Horwitz hit an RBI single and then scored on a wild pitch.

The Yankees tacked on another run in the ninth when Antonio Cabello scored on a groundout.

Lazaro Estrada (2-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out three and walked three.