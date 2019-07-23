Nogowski, Hauschild lead Memphis over New Orleans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- John Nogowski hit a grand slam in the second inning, and Mike Hauschild allowed just four hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Memphis Redbirds defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 6-4 on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Nogowski gave the Redbirds a 6-0 lead and capped a six-run inning for Memphis. Earlier in the inning, Max Schrock hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Hauschild.

After New Orleans scored a run in the fifth, the Baby Cakes cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Wilkin Castillo hit a three-run home run.

Hauschild (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing four runs.

Robert Dugger (2-2) went six innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked three.