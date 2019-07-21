Miami to visit Los Angeles Sunday

Miami Marlins (36-60, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (66-35, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (4-0, 1.59 ERA) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (8-1, 3.44 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins visit Dodger Stadium to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers are 39-12 in home games. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .340, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .412.

The Marlins have gone 18-28 away from home. Miami has slugged .362, last in in the MLB. Garrett Cooper leads the club with a .512 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 11 home runs. The Dodgers won the last meeting 10-6. Pedro Baez earned his fifth victory and Matt Beaty went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Elieser Hernandez registered his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 34 home runs and is batting .331. Kike Hernandez is 12-for-32 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 95 hits and has 41 RBIs. Cooper is 13-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Dylan Floro: 10-day IL (neck), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (shoulder), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).