Porter, Hollie lift Burlington over Pulaski 8-1

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Logan Porter homered, doubled and singled, driving in three runs as the Burlington Royals defeated the Pulaski Yankees 8-1 on Saturday.

David Hollie homered and singled with three runs for Burlington.

Burlington started the scoring in the second inning when Mikey Filia hit an RBI double to score Hollie.

After Burlington added three runs, the Yankees cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Antonio Cabello hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Royals later added a run in the seventh and three in the eighth to finish off the blowout.

Burlington starter Angel Zerpa (4-1) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Yoendrys Gomez (4-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 3 2/3 innings.