Atencio hits walk-off double in 11th, Burlington beats Bluefield 13-12

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Jesus Atencio had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the 11th inning, as the Burlington Royals beat the Bluefield Blue Jays 13-12 on Friday.

The Blue Jays took a 12-11 lead in the top of the 11th when Spencer Horwitz hit an RBI single, scoring Anthony Morales.

Reliever A.J. Franklin (1-0) picked up the win after he allowed two runs and two hits over three innings. He also struck out one and walked two. Aldo Ovando (0-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and one hit while walking one in the Appalachian League game.

Maikel Garcia doubled and singled three times, driving in two runs in the win. Raymond Lopez homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

Several Blue Jays chipped in at the plate, as five players collected at least two hits. Horwitz doubled and singled twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple. The Blue Jays also recorded a season-high eight extra base hits.