Garrett, Twine and Dunand lead Jacksonville in win

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Stone Garrett had five hits, while Justin Twine and Joe Dunand recorded three apiece as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 15-3 on Friday.

Garrett homered, doubled and singled three times, scoring four runs while also driving in four.

Down 3-0 in the fifth, Chattanooga cut into the lead when Stuart Fairchild scored on an error and Calten Daal hit an RBI double.

Jacksonville answered in the next half-inning, scoring eight runs to extend its lead. The Jumbo Shrimp sent 13 men to the plate as Twine hit a two-run single en route to the nine-run lead.

Jacksonville right-hander Kolton Mahoney (3-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tony Santillan (2-7) took the loss in the Southern League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over five innings.

For the Lookouts, Mitch Nay doubled and singled.

Jacksonville improved to 4-2 against Chattanooga this season.