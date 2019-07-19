Armenteros’ homer leads Stockton to 9-1 win over Lancaster

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Lazaro Armenteros hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 9-1 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Thursday.

The home run by Armenteros scored Jonah Bride to give the Ports a 2-0 lead.

Stockton later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run third, when Alfonso Rivas scored on a wild pitch and Bride scored on a sacrifice fly to help put the game out of reach.

James Kaprielian (2-2) got the win in relief while Lancaster starter Garrett Schilling (6-5) took the loss in the California League game.

Todd Czinege reached base four times for the JetHawks.