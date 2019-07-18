Ford, Kratz lift Scranton/WB over Columbus 7-6

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Mike Ford homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Columbus Clippers 7-6 on Thursday.

Erik Kratz doubled twice and singled for Scranton/WB.

Columbus tied the game 6-6 in the seventh after Yu Chang hit an RBI double, driving in Brandon Barnes.

Scranton/WB answered in the bottom of the inning when Thairo Estrada hit an RBI double, driving in Wendell Rijo.

Jonathan Holder (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jon Edwards (4-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Chang doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Clippers. Bobby Bradley homered and singled, driving home two runs.