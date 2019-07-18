Bautista’s triple leads Dayton to 8-5 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Mariel Bautista hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to an 8-5 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Thursday.

The triple by Bautista capped a three-run inning and gave the Dragons a 5-3 lead after Michael Siani hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Dragons later tacked on three runs in the sixth when Randy Ventura hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run triple by Siani to secure the victory.

Carlos Machorro (2-0) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Quad Cities starter Brett Daniels (4-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.