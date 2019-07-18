Police: Man on electric scooter hit, killed by Atlanta bus

Police say a transit bus in Atlanta has hit and killed a man who was riding an electric scooter home from an Atlanta United soccer game.

Atlanta police tell news outlets that 37-year-old William Alexander was hit by a CobbLink bus late Wednesday and died before he could be pulled out from underneath it.

Police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown says it wasn't immediately clear which party was at fault. An investigation is ongoing.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports there were about two dozen passengers aboard the CobbLink bus at the time.

In a statement , Atlanta City Council member Amir Farokhi called for more investment in streets that can better "accommodate cyclists, scooters, and pedestrians."

Alexander is believed to be the second person in Atlanta to have been killed in a crash involving a dockless electric scooter.