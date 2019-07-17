Dickerson hits go-ahead RBI single, Giants beat Rockies 8-4

San Francisco Giants' Alex Dickerson, right, jokes with first base coach Jose Alguacil after driving in the go-ahead run with a single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Wade Davis during the 10th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Denver. The Giants won 8-4 in 10 innings. AP Photo

Newcomers Alex Dickerson and Mike Yastrzemski are making their presence felt during the San Francisco Giants' surprising mid-season surge.

Dickerson had a career-high four hits, including the go-ahead RBI single in San Francisco's four-run 10th inning as the Giants recovered from giving up a three-run lead in the ninth to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Yastrzemski homered and doubled among his three hits and had three RBIs to help the Giants win their fourth straight and seventh in the last eight.

"You could put (Austin) Slater in there," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "They have all really been a lift for this club offensively and they're really doing a good job on defense, too. I'm proud of them. This is a tough road trip."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yastrzemski was brought up in late May and Dickerson has been with the Giants since mid-June after being acquired from San Diego. Slater joined the team July 1 and already has a pinch-hit grand slam.

"It's been a lot of fun," said Dickerson, who is batting .400 (24 for 60) in his 19 games with the Giants. "I've actually never really hit well here, this is a first for me. I'm seeing good pitches to hit, I mean, (Brandon) Crawford is hitting behind me and he annihilated them (Monday), so I knew I was going to see some good pitches to hit."

Trevor Story and Ian Desmond homered for the Rockies, who have lost 10 of 12.

Trailing 4-1 going into the bottom of the ninth, Colorado rallied against Giants closer Will Smith (3-0). Story connected for his 21st home run to start the inning. One out later, Daniel Murphy singled and Desmond followed with a drive that reached the center-field seats to tie it. It was the second blown save for Smith in his last three chances after converting 23 straight to start the season.

But the Giants answered against Rockies closer Wade Davis (1-4) in the top of the 10th. He issued two one-out walks before Dickerson singled to right as the Giants regained the lead. Brandon Crawford followed with an RBI single and Bryan Shaw relieved Davis. Yastrzemski singled to drive in another run before the Giants scored an unearned run on third baseman Nolan Arenado's fielding error.

Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless 10th for the Giants.

Desmond said he and Murphy were motivated going into their at bats after seeing Story connect and even though the rally went for naught he's hopeful it will return dividends in the long run.

"We both looked at each other and I said, 'Hey man, you think a couple of old guys can fight a little bit harder.' And he goes, 'Yeah, let's go out and fight' em,' and we were able to tie it up there. Unfortunately, we came up short but that grit is going to pay off in the end."

The Giants took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Dickerson led off with a single and scored one out later on Yastrzemski's double. Yastrzemski came home on Joe Panik's single.

The Rockies cut the deficit in half when Garrett Hampson walked, advance to third on Charlie Blackmon's single and scored on Stry's fielder's choice grounder.

Dickerson's RBI single in the eighth made it 3-1 and Yastrzemski's homer off Chad Bettis in the ninth put the Giants up by three runs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto is expected to begin throwing in rehab games in Arizona during the first week of August, said Giants manager Bruce Bochy. Cueto is on the 60-day injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery last Aug. 2. The Giants and Cueto are hopeful he'll return to the mound before the end of this season. ... 3B Evan Longoria, placed on the 10-day injured list because of left foot plantar fasciitis on Sunday, is expected to be re-evauated by team doctors after the club returns home Wednesday evening from its seven-game road trip.

Rockies: INF Brendan Rodgers underwent surgery earlier Tuesday to repair a Labral tear of the right shoulder and is likely out for the rest of the season. Rodgers has been on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder injury since late June. ... Also, manager Bud Black said RHP Seunghwan Oh was going undergo arthroscopic surgery to clean out some loose bodies in his right elbow. Oh has been on the IL since early June.

WHAT A CATCH

Giants center fieder Kevin Pillar took away extra bases from pinch-hitter Tony Wolters in the bottom of the eighth inning with a spectactular diving catch. Wolters, leading off the inning, sliced a sinking liner to center. Pillar, playing back, made for the ball on a dead run and then dove for it, snaring the ball as he tumbled on the ground and then holding his glove up for the umpire to see that he had made a clean catch. He made another diving catch in the bottom of the 10th, taking away a base hit from Story.

MAKING A MOVE

RHP Sam Coonrod, who served as the 26th man for the Giants during Monday's doubleheader, was sent back to Triple-A Sacramento. In addition, the Giants optioned Dereck Rodriguez, who got the win in the nightcap, to Sacramento and recalled LHP Andrew Suarez from their top farm club.

UP NEXT

Giants: Rookie RHP Shaun Anderson (3-2, 4.48 ERA) will start in Coors Field for the first time while making his 12th career start.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (9-6, 3.83 ERA) has gone 4-1 with a 3.26 ERA in eight starts at home this season.