Alvarez’s double leads Trenton to 4-3 win over Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Mandy Alvarez hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 4-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Monday.

The double by Alvarez scored Kellin Deglan and was the game's last scoring play.

After Trenton crossed the plate for two runs in the second inning, Altoona took a 3-2 lead after Bligh Madris hit a two-run double in the fourth inning and Jared Oliva hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Andrew Bellatti (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Austin Coley (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Madris doubled twice and singled, driving in two runs for the Curve.