Payton hits two homers as Las Vegas defeats Salt Lake 11-4

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Mark Payton hit a pair of homers, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to an 11-4 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Sunday.

Dustin Fowler and Nick Martini also homered for the Aviators.

The home runs by Payton, both two-run shots, came in the second off Matt Ball and in the seventh off Sam Freeman.

Kyle Lobstein (2-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Nick Tropeano (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.