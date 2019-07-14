Vinsky hits walk-off single in 10th, State College beats Staten Island 3-2

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- David Vinsky hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the State College Spikes beat the Staten Island Yankees 3-2 on Sunday.

The Spikes tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth when Carlos Soto hit a solo home run.

Reliever Junior Gonzalez (2-1) went 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out two and walking one to pick up the win. Justin Wilson (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked one.