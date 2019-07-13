Payan, Gutierrez lead Durango to 10-1 win over Campeche

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Luis Payan tossed a six-hit complete game and Moises Gutierrez hit a three-run home run and had three hits, as the Generales de Durango topped the Piratas de Campeche 10-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Payan (2-0) allowed one run while striking out two and walking one to pick up the win.

Campeche tied the game 1-1 in the third after Jasson Atondo hit an RBI single, bringing home Jay Austin.

Durango answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring six runs to take the lead. Aneury Tavarez hit a two-run home run en route to the six-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Generales later scored three runs in the fourth to finish off the blowout.

Luis Mateo (2-6) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

The Generales swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-2.