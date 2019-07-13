Sports
Syracuse beats Scranton/WB 6-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Gregor Blanco and Travis Taijeron scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 6-2 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday.
The play, part of a four-run inning, gave the Mets a 4-2 lead before Ruben Tejada hit a two-run single later in the inning.
Jacob Rhame (3-1) got the win in relief while Stephen Tarpley (4-1) took the loss in the International League game.
For the RailRiders, Thairo Estrada doubled and singled twice.
Despite the loss, Scranton/WB is 11-5 against Syracuse this season.
