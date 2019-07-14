Dodgers beat Red Sox 11-2, snap 4-game losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays' Clayton Richard delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Justin Turner had three extra-base hits, two of them off Chris Sale to continue the Red Sox left-hander's struggles at Fenway Park, and the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a four-game losing streak with an 11-2 victory over Boston in a rematch of last year's World Series.

Cody Bellinger moved into a tie for the major league lead with his 31st homer — one of four hit by the Dodgers, who had lost seven straight at Fenway (including Games 1 and 2 of the Series) after dropping the series opener on Friday night.

Sale (3-9) allowed five runs for the third straight outing — a career first — giving up seven hits, a walk and a hit batter to drop his record to 0-3 in 13 Fenway starts since his last win there on July 11, 2018.

Ross Stripling (4-3) allowed one run — Xander Bogaerts' 19th homer — on four hits, striking out seven to snap Boston's five-game winning streak. Bellinger and A.J. Pollock hit back-to-back homers off knuckleballer Steven Wright in the seventh for the Dodgers.

ANGELS 9, MARINERS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout hit a two-run home run, Albert Pujols had four RBIs and Los Angeles followed up a no-hitter with a win over Seattle.

Kole Calhoun also homered and David Fletcher added two RBIs for the Angels, who have won their first two home games since the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who would have turned 28 Saturday.

Before the game, the Angels placed the ball from the final out of their combined no-hitter on Friday in Skaggs' locker.

Angels reliever Noe Ramirez used his hat to catch Trout's 30th home run of the season, a 409-foot shot into the bullpen. Trout broke his own team record for fewest games needed to hit 30 homers, reaching the mark in 93 games, compared to the 98 games he needed in 2015.

Matt Harvey (3-4) gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings in his first start since May 23.

Wade LeBlanc (5-3) allowed six runs on 10 hits in four innings to end a stretch of eight consecutive appearances without taking the loss.

NATIONALS 4, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Juan Soto hit a go-ahead two-run homer off closer Hector Neris with two outs in the ninth and Washington rallied past Philadelphia.

Neris (1-4) retired the first two batters before Anthony Rendon hit a single. Soto blasted the next pitch for his 16th homer, capping a comeback from a 3-0 deficit against Aaron Nola.

Wander Suero (2-4) got two outs to earn the win and Sean Doolittle finished for his 20th save in 24 tries.

The second-place Nationals have won 17 of 21 and moved 2½ games ahead of the struggling Phillies, who are 14-23 since leading the NL East by 3½ games on May 29.

Nola gave up five hits and one run, striking out nine in six innings in his fifth straight stellar outing. Neris blew his third save of the season to cost Nola his ninth win.

BLUE JAYS 2, YANKEES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielder Randal Grichuk made a diving catch with the bases loaded and hit a two-run single as Toronto held off New York.

The AL East-leading Yankees, who have not been shut out in more than a year, scored with two outs in the ninth inning on Aaron Judge's fourth hit of the game, a single off third baseman Brandon Drury's glove.

Joe Biagini (3-1) got one out, allowing a hit and walk, and picked up the win. Toronto starter Clayton Richard left after two innings with left lat tightness, and five relievers followed.

Grichuk's bloop single came in the sixth after the Blue Jays put two on against starter J.A. Happ (7-5).

ATHLETICS 13, WHITE SOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Franklin Barreto's three-run homer capped a seven-run first inning, and Oakland routed Chicago.

Matt Chapman had three hits and scored twice for the A's, who have won nine of 11. Marcus Semien added two hits and Robbie Grossman drove in three runs.

Chris Bassitt (6-4) pitched six scoreless innings and struck out six.

Dylan Covey (1-5) couldn't overcome command issues after being activated off the injured list before the game. He allowed six runs, walked two and gave up four hits in his first start since June 5 because of shoulder inflammation.

CUBS 10, PIRATES 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester homered, tied a career high with three RBIs and pitched into the seventh in Chicago's win over Pittsburgh.

Willson Contreras had a three-run homer and Lester added a two-run single in the Cubs' seven-run first inning.

Lester (9-6) allowed three runs on eight hits, while striking out six and walking none in 6 2/3 innings.

Addison Russell drove in two runs as the Cubs won for the fourth time in five games.

Starling Marté hit a pair of solo homers, and Jung Ho Kang hit a long solo shot for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh starter Jordan Lyles (5-6) was chased after two outs. He yielded seven runs on four hits and four walks.

ORIOLES 2, RAYS 1, 1ST GAME

RAYS 12, ORIOLES 4, 2ND GAME

BALTIMORE (AP) — Michael Brosseau and Nate Lowe each hit two of Tampa Bay's season-high six home runs, and the Rays earned a doubleheader split with Baltimore.

Brosseau hit a two-run drive in the second inning and a solo shot in the ninth. Lowe went deep with a man on in the sixth and the ninth. It was the first career multihomer game for both players.

Yandy Diaz and Tommy Pham also homered for the Rays, who have won four of five.

Charlie Morton (11-2) allowed two runs and six hits in the second game, outdoing John Means (7-5) in a matchup of two pitchers who were selected to the AL All-Star squad but didn't get into the game.

In the opener, Stevie Wilkerson hit a two-run homer to back a surprisingly effective pitching performance by the Orioles.

Mike Zunino hit his 100th career homer and Wilkerson homered off Colin Poche (2-2).

Richard Bleier (1-0) worked the seventh and issued a leadoff walk in the eighth before Mychal Givens finished for his seventh save.

METS 4, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Robinson Cano hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning to send New York past Miami.

Noah Syndergaard (7-4) won his fourth consecutive decision. He pitched seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He struck out nine without walking a batter and retired the final 11 batters he faced.

Seth Lugo pitched a perfect eighth and Edwin Diaz worked around a one-out single in the ninth for his 20th save in 24 opportunities.

New York's Jeff McNeil had two hits for his 18th multi-hit game in his last 33 games. Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer to right.

Nick Anderson (2-4) took the loss.

ROYALS 4, TIGERS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hometown boy Bubba Starling delivered his first career hit and RBI for Kansas City and Brad Keller outdueled Matthew Boyd.

Keller (5-9) allowed an RBI single to Harold Castro in the second but otherwise shut down Detroit, allowing four hits over eight innings. He struck out seven without a walk. Ian Kennedy earned his second save in as many nights.

Boyd (6-7) faced the minimum number of batters through four innings before things came undone. He wound up allowing four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out 10.

Cheslor Cuthbert drove in a pair of runs and Nicky Lopez also had an RBI for the Royals.

CARDINALS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O'Neill homered and tied a career high with four RBIs, Dakota Hudson pitched six effective innings, and St. Louis beat Arizona.

The Cardinals broke a three-game losing streak with their first win since July 5.

Eduardo Escobar hit his 19th homer for Arizona, which snapped a four-game win streak.

O'Neill's two-run double in the first gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. He added a homer off Merrill Kelly (7-9) in the third.

Hudson (8-4) gave up three hits and two runs in a 94-pitch stint. He struck out five and walked four. Carlos Martinez got the last four outs for his fourth save in six chances.

TWINS 6, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Max Kepler hit two more home runs off Trevor Bauer, Jake Cave drove in three runs and Minnesota tightened its grip on the AL Central with a win over Cleveland.

Kepler homered leading off the game and again in the second inning off Bauer (8-7), giving the Twins outfielder five homers in five consecutive at-bats — all in Cleveland — over two games against the right-hander. Kepler homered three times off Bauer on June 6.

Bauer shook off the early adventure and kept the Indians close, striking out 11 in six innings.

Cave homered in the second and added a two-run double in the eighth.

Jake Odorizzi (11-4) held the Indians to one run in 5 1/3 innings.

José Ramírez and rookie Bobby Bradley homered for Cleveland.

BREWERS 5, GIANTS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ben Gamel's pinch-hit double in the bottom of the ninth drove in Ryan Braun with the winning run and Milwaukee beat San Francisco.

Braun led off the inning against Reyes Moronta (3-5) and reached on shortstop Brandon Crawford's fielding error. After Mike Moustakas and Jesús Aguilar struck out, Keston Hiura walked. Gamel stepped in for Jeremy Jeffress (3-2) and hit a 2-2 pitched into the right-field corner. As Braun crossed the plate, the Brewers charged out of the dugout after Gamel to celebrate.

Giants starter Madison Bumgarner showed no effects of taking a line drive off his pitching elbow in his previous start. He threw 103 pitches, scattered seven hits, struck out six and walked one in five innings.

ASTROS 7, RANGERS 6, 11 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — George Springer scored the go-ahead run from first base on Jose Altuve's two-out double in the 11th inning and AL West-leading Houston beat Texas after dropping the first two games in the series.

Springer drew a two-out walk off Brett Martin (1-1) before Altuve drove a ball into the left-center gap for his fourth hit. Altuve came home on a single by Myles Straw.

Shin-Soo Choo marked his 37th birthday with a leadoff homer for the Rangers, but he got stranded at second base in the 10th after he drew a one-out walk and went to second on a wild pitch by Josh James (4-0).

Roberto Osuna worked the 11th for his 20th save in 23 chances.

Stitched-up Alex Bregman homered in his return to Houston's lineup.

BRAVES 7, PADRES 5, 10 INNINGS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer in the first inning and then scored the go-ahead run on Ozzie Albies' single with one out in the 10th, and Atlanta held on to beat San Diego.

Donaldson, who scored three runs, started the winning rally when he drew a leadoff walk against Luis Perdomo (1-2). He advanced on Nick Markakis' groundout and scored when Albies singled to right. Tyler Flowers added a two-run double.

Sean Newcomb (3-1) pitched the ninth for the win. He struck out rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. with two on to end the inning.

Luke Jackson struggled to get his 16th save.

Manny Machado hit his 22nd homer in the first and his 23rd in the 10th. Francisco Mejia also homered.

REDS 17, ROCKIES 9

DENVER (AP) — Derek Dietrich, Yasiel Puig, and Curt Casale homered and Cincinnati rallied past Colorado in a game delayed more than three hours at the start because of lightning and rain.

Phillip Ervin went 6 for 6 and tied a franchise record. It was the fourth time a Reds player had six hits in a game and the first since Walker Cooper accomplished the feat on July 6, 1949.

Nick Senzel also had a career high four hits for the Reds. Puig finished with four hits and four RBIs.

Colorado got home runs from Nolan Arenado, Daniel Murphy and Trevor Story.

Overshadowed by the offensive display was the return of Colorado pitcher Kyle Freeland. He went four innings and allowed five runs on nine hits in his first start since May 30.

His Cincinnati counterpart had a difficult outing, too. Tanner Roark went 4 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs on 13 hits.

Jared Hughes (3-2) picked up the win in relief.