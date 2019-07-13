Dolphins assistant Caldwell to take leave for health issue

Miami Dolphins assistant coach Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence to address health issues that he says "require my full attention."

Caldwell was hired in February to be the Dolphins' assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. He will instead serve as a consultant to the team this season.

The precise nature of his health issue was not disclosed by Caldwell or the Dolphins.

In a release issued by the Dolphins on Saturday, the 64-year-old Caldwell said he will be "stepping back due to medical complications that require my full attention."

Miami coach Brian Flores said the team's focus is on Caldwell's health and providing him support. He says Caldwell qualifies as a viable "sounding board" because of his knowledge and experience in the NFL.

Caldwell was head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-11 and Detroit Lions from 2014-17.