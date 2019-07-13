Gray leads Rancho Cuca. to 4-0 win over San Jose

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Josiah Gray allowed just one hit over seven innings, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes over the San Jose Giants in a 4-0 win on Friday.

Gray (7-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

In the bottom of the second, Rancho Cuca. took the lead on a stolen base that scored Niko Hulsizer. The Quakes then added a run in the third and two in the fourth. In the third, Jeren Kendall hit an RBI single, while Marcus Chiu and Brayan Morales both drove in a run in the fourth.

Jose Marte (0-4) went four innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the California League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

The Giants were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Quakes' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

Rancho Cuca. improved to 6-3 against San Jose this season.