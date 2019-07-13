Zurbrugg scores winning run in 11th, AZL Brewers Gold beats AZL Padres 2 8-7 in walk-off finish

PHOENIX (AP) -- Roberto Molina hit a sacrifice to drive in Zane Zurbrugg with the winning run in the 11th inning, as the AZL Brewers Gold topped the AZL Padres 2 8-7 on Saturday.

Zurbrugg scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

After AZL Padres 2's Junior Perez scored on a forceout in the top of the 10th, AZL Brewers Gold tied the game 7-7 in the bottom of the inning when Pablo Abreu scored on a forceout.

Reliever Jose Parra (2-0) picked up the win after he allowed two runs and two hits over three innings. He also struck out three and walked one. Blake Baker (0-1) went one inning, allowing two runs and one hit in the Arizona League game.

Victor Maria singled four times, also stealing three bases in the win.

For the AZL Padres 2, Gilberto Vizcarra singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.