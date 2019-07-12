Westbrook hits walk-off single, Jackson beats Birmingham 8-7

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Jamie Westbrook hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Jackson Generals defeated the Birmingham Barons 8-7 on Friday.

Daulton Varsho scored the game-winning run after he hit a double with two outs and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Barons tied the game 7-7 in the top of the ninth when Gavin Sheets hit a two-run home run.

Westbrook homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Michael Kohn (1-0) got the win in relief while Codi Heuer (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Sheets homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Barons. Nick Madrigal singled twice, scoring two runs.